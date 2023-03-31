Adelanto police pursuit suspect fires at Victorville officers

A man was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers at the end of a pursuit in Adelanto Thursday night.

Victorville police officers were reportedly in high-speed pursuit of a suspect at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday when the suspect crashed his car into a wall near Johnathan Street and Seneca Road.

In video recorded on a resident's security camera, the suspect is seen running across a street and firing at police officers who drove up.

The suspect continued running into the desert, where officers caught up to him and further gunfire ensued. The suspect was reportedly wounded and taken into custody.

The suspect's condition was not released. The original cause of the police pursuit was not immediately reported.