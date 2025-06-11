Watch CBS News
Additional victims sought of man who drove van into crowd during LA immigration protest

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Driver is arrested for reckless driving near protests in downtown LA
Driver is arrested for reckless driving near protests in downtown LA 14:38

Authorities are still looking for victims days after a man was arrested for wildly driving through a crowd in downtown Los Angeles while there were ongoing demonstrations over immigration operations over the weekend.

CBS News Los Angeles' SKYCAL helicopter was overhead as the reckless driving took place on Sunday night at around 9:20 p.m. The silver minivan, a 2010 Honda Odyssey, was seen flying down streets, sometimes striking pedestrians and even getting dangerously close to reporters in the area.

screenshot-2025-06-11-at-5-36-11-pm.png
Photos of the minivan that the man was driving erratically on Sunday, June 8, 2025.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

At the time that the incident was underway, there were thousands of demonstrators in the downtown area, specifically surrounding Alameda Street and Bauchet Street, after a series of immigration operations prompted protests. 

While speeding through the area, swerving around other vehicles and cutting through intersections, the driver performed a series of doughnuts while driving in reverse. At the same time, some of the demonstrators hurled rocks through the car's windows, causing them to shatter.

The man has still not been identified, by SKYCAL was also overhead when he was taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a loaded firearm, according to LASD. 

As the investigation continues, deputies ask anyone who believes they may be a victim or who knows more to contact their East Los Angeles station at (323) 264-4151.

Dean Fioresi

