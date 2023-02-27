Actor Courteney Cox honored with star on Walk of Fame

Hollywood Walk Of Fame

There was a "Friends" reunion on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday when a star on the Walk of Fame honoring Courteney Cox was

unveiled and Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are among the speakers.

Laura Dern is also set to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near Vine Street. Dern starred in the 2008 short film, "The Monday Before Thanksgiving" which Cox directed.

The star is "a few feet away from" Aniston's, said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is the 2,750th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, walkoffame.com.

Born June 15, 1964, in Birmingham, Alabama and raised in its suburb of Mountain Brook, Cox dropped out of Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C. to pursue a modeling career.

Cox made her acting debut in a 1984 episode of the CBS daytime drama, "As the World Turns." She appeared in the video for the Bruce Springsteen song, "Dancing in the Dark," later that year as the young woman Springsteen pulls from the audience at the St. Paul Civic Center to dance with him on stage.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Courteney Cox attends premiere of STARZ "Shining Vale" - red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Cox's first series was the 1985-86 NBC science fiction comedy-drama "Misfits of Science" portraying a troubled telekinetic teenager with a history of juvenile delinquency. She made her film debut in the 1987 thriller "Down Twisted."

Cox had a recurring role in the NBC comedy "Family Ties" from 1987-89 as the girlfriend of Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox). She was the female lead in "The Trouble With Larry" which ran for three episodes on CBS in 1993.

During "Friends"' 1994-2004 run, Cox appeared in the first three "Scream" films as reporter and author Gale Weathers, a role she reprised in the next three films, including "Scream VI," set to be released March 10. Cox's other film credits include "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "3000 Miles to Graceland," "Masters of the Universe," "Cocoon: The Return," "The Longest Yard" and "Mr. Destiny."

Cox's first series after "Friends" was the 2007-08 FX drama, "Dirt," starring as the editor-in-chief of a glossy tabloid magazine. Cox then starred in "Cougar Town" as a recently divorced real estate agent in her 40s. The comedy ran from 2009-12 on ABC and 2013-15 on TBS.

Cox now stars in the Starz horror comedy "Shining Vale" as a woman who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel who moves with her husband (Greg Kinnear) and teenage children to a large, old house in the suburbs with a storied past in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.