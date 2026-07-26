Above average heat remains in store for Southern California

Temperatures pushing the triple digits in Southern California's inland communities will continue on Sunday as concerns over beach safety and fire conditions remain.

The National Weather Service has issued an assortment of warnings, including Heat Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements.

"Hotter than normal conditions will continue for the foreseeable future, generally hottest through Sunday," the NWS said. "The hot daytime and warm night conditions will bring elevated risks of heat-related illness."

As a result of elevated temperatures, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Monday.

"We're talking extreme heat," CBS LA weather anchor Chloe Carlson said. "In the evening hours it's hot and hard to sleep."

Sunday's highs across Southern California include:

92 degrees in downtown Los Angeles

92 in Burbank

99 in Santa Clarita

92 in Simi Valley

81 in Malibu

105 in Lancaster

105 in Palmdale

104 in Victorville

85 in Wrightwood

92 in Pasadena

88 in Fullerton

97 in Chino

98 in Fontana

103 in Riverside

101 in Hemet

81 in Santa Ana

77 in Laguna Beach

Monday will be the start of a brief cooldown throughout the region, although temperatures could rise again by the weekend. CBS LA has put a Next Weather Watch in place for Friday and Saturday, which could be elevated to a Next Weather Alert in the coming days.

While many may choose to escape the heat by fleeing to the coast for a beach day on Sunday, the NWS warns that there's increased risk of dangerous rip currents and high surf.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the NWS said. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore."