Abandoned Hollywood mansion almost entirely covered in graffiti by vandals: "This is a public safety issue"

Multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills vandalized and covered in graffiti

Multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills vandalized and covered in graffiti

Multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills vandalized and covered in graffiti

An abandoned multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills has become a canvas for vandals, who have nearly covered the entire home with fresh graffiti.

Cell phone video from Thursday shows at least one tagger spray painting the walls of the Mulholland Drive home. Fed-up neighbors said the $6 million house has been vacant for years and falling into disrepair.

"Over the years, there have been a few squatters that have made a home for themselves here," one neighbor said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to six calls this past week for tagging and trespassing. Property records showed that movie producer John Powers Middleton owns the mansion. His father owns the Philadelphia Phillies. Middleton also reportedly owns an abandoned mansion on Sunset Plaza Drive, which squatters have also overrun.

KCAL News tried contacting him but did not receive a response.

"I'm tired of living in fear," neighbor Pat Johnston said.

City leaders and the Department of Building and Safety said they are trying to drain the pool, paint the house, and somehow fix the fence. The city said the owner defaulted on property taxes for several years. Councilmember Nithya Raman's office said the city's orders have been ignored, and a lien has been issued against the house.

"This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community," Raman stated. "Irresponsible property owners like the one at 7571 Mulholland Drive must take accountability for their property or face action from the city."