Aaron Donald ruled out of the Rams' season opener against the 49ers, won't travel to Australia

Aaron Donald won't play in the Los Angeles Rams' season opener against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, delaying the three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year's return to the field after ending his retirement last month.

"I think he'll be ready to go sooner rather than later. But we're making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team," coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Donald rejoined the Rams in August after two seasons away from the team, and the eight-time first team All-Pro has been working his way back into game shape. But with a 16-hour flight on deck ahead of the game, which will take place Friday morning local time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, McVay decided the prudent decision was to keep Donald at home and allow him to continue his preparations.

"He's as great a competitor as there is," McVay said. "Wants to be out there. Wants to influence and affect positive change for us. But I think he also understands there's a necessary ramp up."

Donald was mum on his playing status Monday following a scheduled day off from practice to focus on his cardio. Donald has been pleased with how his body is responding to his return to football.

"I'm feeling good, knocking the rust off," Donald said. "I thought I'd be a lot more rusty then I was, but taking it day by day."

The Rams have spent the previous seasons developing their interior defensive line depth for a future without Donald, including drafting Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske and signing Poona Ford in free agency. McVay said his trust in that group to perform at a high level factored into the call to not rush Donald back onto the field immediately.

"Every single game is so important. We want him out there. But I do think what's great for our group is (I) feel great about the guys that are going to be playing in Australia," McVay said.

"Any good defensive line I've been a part of, there's a rotation where you got to have five, six guys that play and play meaningful snaps."