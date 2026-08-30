Aaron Donald announces return to Los Angeles Rams: "We back"

Aaron Donald, commonly regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, has announced his return to the Los Angeles Rams after two years of retirement, forming a fearsome duo with the newly acquired Myles Garrett on the defensive front.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle previously retired after finishing his tenth season with the franchise in 2023. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced his return Sunday on Instagram with a simple caption reading, "We back." The Rams later confirmed the news, saying the star will play for the team in 2026.

With 111 career sacks, Donald is No. 2 in NFL history for interior defensive linemen. He led the team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at the Rams' home, SoFi Stadium, sealing the win with a last-minute defensive stop.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts as he celebrates after forcing a turnover on downs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 23-20. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Donald was selected by the then-St.Louis Rams out of the University of Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The franchise located to Los Angeles two years later.

Speculation arose that he could return to the team after they acquired Garrett, the reigning NFL DPOY, from the Cleveland Browns in a trade on June 1. The duo will now lead the charge for the team commonly regarded as Super Bowl favorites, with last year's MVP, quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The terms of Donald's deal were not immediately clear.

With the Rams' preseason complete, he's set to return in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia at 5:35 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Sept. 10.