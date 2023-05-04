Watch CBS News
Local News

A weak tornado causes commercial building damage in Carson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Carson EF-O tornado causes commercial building damage
Carson EF-O tornado causes commercial building damage 02:36

National Weather Service meteorologists have classified an 8:50 a.m. wind event in Carson Thursday as a weak EF-0 tornado.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a tree that had toppled over due to some wind event. 

When they arrived, they saw substantial damage to the roof of the Del Amo Behavioral Health Systems building on Avalon Boulevard in Carson. 

KCALNews reporter Rina Nakano said at least one car had been damaged but the person was able to drive away from the scene.

A man working inside a neighboring building said he thought the noise was a low-flying airplane until he looked outside.  

"I just got up to look at our glass window and could see our palm trees, that are you know fairly large, were blowing sideways. We thought, well, we're having a little tornado and then all of a sudden you see that tree topple over," said Alan McAllister.

While the scene looks chaotic, no one was reportedly hurt. 

Meteorologists reported the brief, weak Thursday morning tornado hit a small area in Carson/ Compton with winds at 75 mph.

Carson is hit with a weak EF-0 tornado 01:02
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.