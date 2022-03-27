Watch CBS News

A storm's brewing. Here's what you should expect this week

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A storm system anticipated to bear down on the Southland is expected to arrive by Monday.

The main cold front is expected to move through later in the morning hours with heavier rain developing from the Ventura County mountains down to the coastline then to the Inland Empire. 

A brief break in showers in expected with more activity developing into the evening and overnight into early Tuesday morning.  Thunderstorms could develop and produce heavy downpour and hail. 

The storm is expected to move east after Tuesday. 

The storm system is expected to bring 1-2 inches of rain for the coast and the valleys and 2-4 across the foothills and mountain communities. 

