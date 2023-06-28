A proposed state bill aims to increase certain LA County jury pay to $100 daily

There's a bill circulating through the State Legislature, and if passed, it would pay eligible jurors in Los Angeles County $100 a day for service on a criminal trial. The current day rate is $15.

A pilot program in San Francisco inspired the bill's proposal. The program found that raising the pay rate increased the racial and economic diversity of jury pools – bringing in more low- and moderate-income jurors.

Often, lower-income jurors are excused for financial hardship. In California, employers don't have to legally pay their employees their wages when serving jury duty, they only must give workers the days off.

The proposed bill is to include Los Angeles, Alameda, Kern, Monterey, and San Francisco Counties through 2025. Jurors would be eligible if their income is 80 percent of the median income for their county.