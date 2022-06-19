A Fathers Day tradition: classic car show in Brea brings fathers, families together

Dads and residents of Brea got the chance to enjoy a Fathers Day tradition on Sunday.

The 29th annual Cruising Brea Classic Car show took place Sunday in Downtown Brea, where fans and owners of classic cars got to walk down the Brea Boulevard and check hundreds of classic automobiles in mint condition.

Check out this #car show in downtown Brea on #FathersDay!

Hot rods and classics!

Just bring a canned good for food bank donation. That’s all they ask. ☺️ #cars 🚙🚗@CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/nrATAnmdzB — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaCBSLA) June 19, 2022

For Robert Maldonado, his passion for classic cars began after his father passed away. Maldonado told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that he took it upon himself to whip his father's classic pickup truck.

"After he passed away, it sat in my mom's driveway for about 20 years before I was able to make (an) investment," Ezzeddine said. "I just wanted to do it in memory of my dad."

Maldonado certainly made his father proud, turning the "55 ride" into a candy apple red beauty.

When this classic car show started 29 years ago, there were only 40 cars. Now, almost 300 were on display on Sunday and car lovers have to pre-register if they want to put their cars on display.

"It got so big we had to kick out the modern cars and only allow classics again," Jaime Fifeld said.

For others like Heather Ford, she is there to spend time with her dad and talk about all the hot rods on display.

"I like coming here because I get to spend time with my dad, walk thru each car and talk about specifics of each car and his memories," Ford said.