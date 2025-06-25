85 Koi fish stolen from pond outside of San Bernardino County restaurant

One person has been arrested after more than seven dozen Koi fish were stolen from a pond in front of the Oak House Restaurant in Yucaipa over the weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning on the restaurant property, which is located in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators found that two male suspects entered the property and took 85 fish from the pond and fled from the area.

"Through diligent investigative efforts, deputies tracked the suspect's vehicle to and from the scene, capturing crucial surveillance footage that led to the identification of the suspect," SBSD said.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Yucaipa man David Smith, was arrested when deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

"Deputies recovered five of the stolen Koi fish along with additional evidence linking Smith to the crime," SBSD's release said. "The Koi fish have since been returned to their grateful owners."

He was booked for grand theft and remains behind bars in lieu of $30,000 bail, deputies said.

There was no information provided on the second suspect.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBSD investigators at (909) 918-2305.