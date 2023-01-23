84-year-old man found dead inside burned garage in Northridge

An 84-year-old man was found dead inside of a burned out garage in Northridge on Monday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a fire was reported at around 6:20 a.m. in the 17000 block of West Knapp Street, where firefighters quickly extinguished flames engulfing a converted garage.

"Firefighters arrived quickly to find smoke showing from the rear of a 3,191-square-foot single-family home, and soon discovered contents ablaze within an attached garage that had been converted into living quarters," said LAFD's Brian Humphrey.

The man was discovered lifeless inside of the garage and was deemed beyond medical help. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

"There was no immediate evidence of the home being equipped with functional smoke alarms as required by law," Humphrey said.

The home, reportedly 47-years-old, was also not equipped with residential fire sprinklers.