8-year-old killed in head-on crash in Riverside; three other siblings hospitalized

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A Riverside family has been torn apart after a tragic head-on collision sent four siblings to the hospital and killed the youngest brother. 

The crash involved happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Arlington Avenue when a 22-year-old driver veered onto the wrong side of the road, according to the Riverside Police Department. Investigators said he then struck a gray sedan carrying the four siblings. Police believe they may have been on their way to school. The violent collision mangled both cars and sent an engine block flying onto the road. 

All of the siblings were sent to the hospital. where the youngest, an 8-year-old boy, died. The boy's 25-year-old sister, who was driving at the time, remains in serious condition. The two other siblings, a 16-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, are in critical condition. 

The 22-year-old driver remains at the hospital in a serious condition. 

Residents in the area said that Arlington Avenue is dangerous, with at least three collisions happening within the last month. 

"It's something that could have been prevented," said one resident. "It's sad ... Something needs to be done."  

The resident, who did not want KCAL News to use her name, said that one of the collisions involved a car crashing into her home, narrowly missing her child and husband. She said she can't sleep in her bedroom since the incident. She said she can hear cars speeding by her home at night. 

"It's scary," she said. "I can't go to sleep at night. It's uncomfortable not knowing if another car will come plow into the house."

KCAL-News Staff
First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:19 PM

