74-year-old man shot and killed in South LA

Investigation underway after man in 70s fatally shot in South LA

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 74-year-old man dead inside of a South Los Angeles bar late Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Manchester Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They say that they were called to the scene after receiving calls of a shooting in the area and arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a bar and restaurant.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to assist and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators did not have any information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident. They recovered a handgun and shell casings in the area.