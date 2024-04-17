Watch CBS News
Local News

74-year-old man shot and killed in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigation underway after man in 70s fatally shot in South LA
Investigation underway after man in 70s fatally shot in South LA 00:23

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 74-year-old man dead inside of a South Los Angeles bar late Tuesday evening. 

It happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Manchester Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They say that they were called to the scene after receiving calls of a shooting in the area and arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a bar and restaurant. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to assist and pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators did not have any information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident. They recovered a handgun and shell casings in the area. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 7:24 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.