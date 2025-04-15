70-year-old man killed after hit-and-run crash in West LA, police search for alleged driver

Police are searching for the driver who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man during a hit-and-run crash in West Los Angeles Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 10:35 p.m. near Westwood and Exposition boulevards.

A 70-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run crash in West Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the alleged driver who fled the scene. OLIVER HELBIG / Getty Images

In a statement, police said the 70-year-old man was allegedly crossing Westwood Boulevard just north of Exposition Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk. He was hit by a dark blue Mazda hatchback that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The LAPD claims the driver did not stop or try to help the man after the crash.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released by police.

Police say they found the car involved the crash ditched near to LAPD's Wilshire station and detectives are working to download information from the car's computer to see if speed was a factor.

Police remind drivers that if they are involved in a crash, they should pull over and identify themselves. They also remind pedestrians to use caution when crossing the street and make sure to use marked crosswalks.

In 2015, the LA City Council passed the LA Administrative Code and also created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. The City Council offers a reward of up to $25,000 to community members who provide information leading to the identification, arrest, or conviction of someone involved in a hit-and-run incident.