Teenage girl thrown to the ground during 7-Eleven robbery in Hollywood

A Huntington Park girl was viciously robbed, and her friends were attacked inside a Hollywood 7-Eleven last weekend.

Destiny Valderrama said she and her two friends had just left a quinceañera on Friday night when they decided to make a quick stop for a snack at the convenience store along Hollywood Boulevard. Security video shows a couple following the three girls into the shop.

Moments later, a woman grabs Valderrama from behind and throws her to the ground.

"They started violently strangling me to take my chain and kept banging my head on the ground," Valderrama said.

She said her friends tried to help, but the man attacked them and tried to steal their purses.

"I was slowly losing consciousness. I could hear everything behind me," Valderrama recalled. "I didn't know if they had any weapons on them or anything. I was begging, 'Don't hurt me.'"

The video shows Valderrama lying motionless on the floor. She said the attackers left the store with her gold baptism chain and pendant.

Valderrama said she begged the 7-Eleven workers to call police, but no one did.

CBS LA visited the convenience store a week after the robbery. Within minutes of entering the 7-Eleven, our crew saw store clerks stopping people as they tried to steal items. Employees said similar crimes happen often, and they have to protect themselves by not intervening.

7-Eleven has not responded to CBS LA's request for comment.

The teen still has scratches and marks on her neck a week after the attack. Her friend's arm and leg are still bruised.

"I've never felt more helpless in my life," Valderrama said.

She said she tried calling the Los Angeles Police Department, but officers never arrived, so she left. She filed a police report the following day.

LAPD said officers are investigating the incident.