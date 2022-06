More than 60 furry friends got to meet their new families on Saturday thanks to a free adoption day held by Pasadena Humane.

The organization waived all adoption fees on Saturday in an effort to help clear out its shelter.

A total of 68 animals were adopted, including 12 dogs and 53 cats, Pasadena Humane said on its Twitter account.

A total of 68 animals found their homes at Free Adoption Day!! We're so happy for everyone who brought home a new family member today! pic.twitter.com/O2temq5847 — Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) June 25, 2022