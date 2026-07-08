66-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in South LA

A South Los Angeles family is asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who severely injured their 66-year-old loved one.

Surveillance video shows the white SUV striking John Edwards, 66, riding his scooter before the suspect crashes into him near the intersection of Figueroa Street and 84th Street last Thursday morning. Edwards' family said he was dragged underneath the car. The video appears to show the driver getting out of the SUV, looking at Edwards, then getting back in and driving away.

Robbie Munoz, the family's attorney, said Edwards has a long road to recovery.

"This will be something that never truly leaves him," Munoz said. "These injuries will last the rest of his lifetime."

Munoz, who works at Stalwart Law, believes that the driver may be a delivery driver. He said the family will file a civil lawsuit in the near future to hold the driver accountable.

"This is a disregard for human life to strike a person, drag them, get out, look at them and not render aid or provide any help for the harm you caused," Munoz said. "It is a matter of time. We will find out who this person is. There's evidence coming together and more being gathered every day."

Munoz added that the driver could face a felony hit-and-run charge. Anyone who recognizes the driver or the vehicle is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.