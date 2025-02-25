66-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County

A 66-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in Ventura County over the weekend.

Police say that the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning on Pacific Coast Highway near Sycamore Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They arrived to the area after learning of a "male bicyclist that was 'down' in the middle of the roadway," the statement said. They found a gold 2007 Mazda 3 that had collided with a Specialized bicycle that the man was riding.

"Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the Mazda was traveling on SR-1 northbound at the approximate speed of 55 mph, and the bicyclist was riding northbound on the right shoulder ahead of the Mazda," the CHP statement said. "For unknown reasons, the bicyclist abruptly turned into the northbound lane of SR-1, directly into the path of the Mazda, and a crash occurred."

The man was thrown from his bicycle into the road, where he sustained "significant injuries," police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Both the driver of the Mazda and a passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is urged to contact CHP's Ventura office at (805) 662-2640.