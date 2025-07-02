Watch CBS News
62-year-old pedestrian dead after South LA crash with hit-and-run driver

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A 62-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles early Wednesday. 

The collision happened at around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was crossing Imperial Highway southbound when he was struck a tan-colored Honda heading eastbound. 

The driver did not stop to help the pedestrian, instead continuing to drive eastbound towards Avalon Boulevard, police said. 

The victim was declared dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 677-9791.

