60-year-old man killed in two-car crash in Riverside; woman arrested on suspicion of DUI

A 60-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Riverside on Saturday morning and a second person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Park Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators say that a 24-year-old woman behind the wheel of a gray 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on University when she collided with a 2004-year-old Nissan Titan pickup truck heading south on Park.

The force of the crash killed the other driver, who has since been identified as Jorge Contreras.

"The driver of the Toyota Camry was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and determined the driver to be driving under the influence of cannabis," RPD said.

Irene Diamond Sandoval, also of Riverside, was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI resulting in death. She was released from jail on Monday morning after posting the $75,000 bond.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 826-8722.