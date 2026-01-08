60 people evacuated from Disneyland's Monorail after power outage

A power outage caused dozens of people to evacuate from the Disneyland Monorail on Thursday.

The Anaheim Police Department said about 60 people were trapped on the monorail after it stopped on the tracks near the amusement park's Space Mountain ride. First responders brought ladders to help people off the train cars and predicted that the evacuation could take up to two hours.

Disneyland said the power outage happened in the late afternoon and impacted two trains. Anaheim police said no one was injured.