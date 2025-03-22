60 Freeway closed as police investigate suspicious package

A suspicious package caused both sides of a 10-mile stretch of the 60 Freeway to shut down Saturday afternoon.

Both directions were closed from the 71 Freeway interchange to the 15 Freeway connector until a bomb squad could examine the package.

The California Highway Patrol reopened all of the lanes a little after 4:30 p.m.

"All lanes on SR-60 in Pomona, including the SR-71 to WB SR-60, are now open. The scene has been cleared, and normal traffic flow has resumed," officers tweeted.