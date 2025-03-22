Watch CBS News
Local News

60 Freeway closed as police investigate suspicious package

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A suspicious package caused both sides of a 10-mile stretch of the 60 Freeway to shut down Saturday afternoon. 

Both directions were closed from the 71 Freeway interchange to the 15 Freeway connector until a bomb squad could examine the package. 

The California Highway Patrol reopened all of the lanes a little after 4:30 p.m. 

"All lanes on SR-60 in Pomona, including the SR-71 to WB SR-60, are now open. The scene has been cleared, and normal traffic flow has resumed," officers tweeted. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.