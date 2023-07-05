6-year-old critically injured by stray bullet during South LA July 4th festivites

A six-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while celebrating the 4th of July with his family in South Los Angeles.

His family said something from the sky "hit him" and paramedics took the boy to the hospital just after 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, the boy remains in critical condition.

As the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene Tuesday evening, they questioned witnesses in the area, trying to determine if the projectile that hit the boy was debris from a firework, or possibly a stray bullet -- as some people shoot into the sky during 4th of July celebrations.

Doctors reported Wednesday morning that a bullet struck the boy.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident, interviewing witnesses. They are treating the case as assault with a deadly weapon.

Some people in the area said they could not determine the difference between the noises of fireworks and the sound of shots being fired.