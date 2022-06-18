6 people transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Buena Park

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park.

The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander.

Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

