6 firefighters burned in Castaic training accident

Six firefighters were burned Tuesday during a training exercise off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.

The incident happened after 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth is in critical condition, according to reports.

The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department crew, authorities confirmed.

Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals, but the firefighter in critical condition was taken by ambulance to Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.