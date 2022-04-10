55-year-old man fatally shot in Inglewood; Search is on for suspect

Authorities are searching for the gunman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old Inglewood man on Saturday morning.

When first responders reported to the scene on East Nutwood and South Market Streets in Inglewood, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Though they attempted live-saving techniques, he was pronounced dead on the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

The victim's name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are now searching for the suspect, for whom they have no available description.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call Inglewood police at (310) 412-5246 or (888) 412-7463.