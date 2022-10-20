$50k reward offered in murder of 81-year-old Woodland Hills woman

A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home.

Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The victim was brutally killed and set on fire during what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at her residence," police said in a statement. "Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime but have not been able to identify any leads."

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Kim died of "sharp and blunt force injuries with ligature strangulation."

"We are going to be grappling with the circumstances of her death for a very long time," said Clara Kim, the victim's daughter.

Kim added that a suspect is a person who preys upon the most vulnerable in the community.

The reward was announced at a Thursday morning news conference at the LAPD Operations Valley Bureau offices. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.