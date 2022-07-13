Watch CBS News
$50k reward offered for information on fatal stabbing of man walking home from work in Harvard Park

Reward offered in fatal stabbing of Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva in Harvard Park,
Reward offered in fatal stabbing of Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva in Harvard Park in January 00:49

Authorities are offering a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Harvard Park in January. 

The $50k reward comes as Los Angeles Police Department officers released photos of the suspect involved in the incident back on January 3, as Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva, 43, made his way home from work. 

The stabbing suspect.  Los Angeles Police Department

As he left a convenience store in the area and approached the bus stop at around 4:45 p.m., a man ran up behind him, fatally stabbing Lorenzo-Silva in the neck. He died at the scene. 

During a press conference on Wednesday, police said that the attack was completely unprovoked. 

"This was really a random attack," said LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez. "It was really unfortunate. This was our first homicide of the year and it's a shocking event."

Officers asked anyone with information, or who may recognize the suspect to contact them immediately.

