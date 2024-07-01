$50k reward offered for information in killing of 25-year-old man in Boyle Heights

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information on the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man in Boyle Heights in June.

Los Angeles Police Department officers made the reward public as their investigation continues regarding an incident that happened on June 13.

They were dispatched to the 3400 block of Emery Street at around 4:30 a.m. that morning after learning of a man suffering from a gunshot wound, a statement from the department said.

The victim, Noah Martinez, was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation has continued since then, but now detectives are hopeful that someone from the public will be able to come forward and identify the suspect.

Anyone who many know more is urged to contact LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (213) 996-4104.