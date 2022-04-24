$50,000 reward offered for information in killing of Sylmar resident

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the fatal shooting of Alexander Garcia Aguirre, a 40-year-old man from Sylmar.

Aguirre was found lying in a parking lot in the 13200 block of Maclay Street suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10 p.m. on November 12, 2021.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Witnesses told police they saw two men and a woman run from the scene just after shooting, City News Service reported.

Police asked for the public's help to identify the shooter and, on April 12th, and the Los Angeles City Council approved the reward which is active for six months unless renewed by the council.

Anyone with information should call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).