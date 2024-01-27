5-year-old boy gets birthday surprise from rescuing first responders

In a heartwarming celebration Saturday, five-year-old Daniel Barragán received the surprise of a lifetime for his birthday from the first responders who helped save him after a near-fatal crash a year ago.

The special guests at Daniel's birthday party was the paramedic team that had played a crucial role in rescuing him from a rollover accident that happened when Daniel's grandmother was driving the car.

"You guys are just a blessing and I'm just very grateful," said Anne Carrieri, Daniel's grandmother.

Guests from the fire department and the sheriff's department joined the celebration to emphasize that heroes never forget their new friends.