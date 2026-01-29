5 people injured after crash near Chinatown

Five people were injured after a crash near the Chinatown area on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the car crashed three times before coming to rest. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:46 a.m. near Figueroa Street and Sunset Boulevard when the driver hit a center median, the curb and a light pole.

The LAPD said their investigation shows the car was traveling eastbound on Sunset when it hit the center median and continued on.

The five passengers in the car were taken to local hospitals, with one person suffering from severe injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.