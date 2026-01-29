Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people injured after crash near Chinatown

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Five people were injured after a crash near the Chinatown area on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the car crashed three times before coming to rest. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:46 a.m. near Figueroa Street and Sunset Boulevard when the driver hit a center median, the curb and a light pole.

The LAPD said their investigation shows the car was traveling eastbound on Sunset when it hit the center median and continued on.

The five passengers in the car were taken to local hospitals, with one person suffering from severe injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue