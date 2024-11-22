5 Freeway near CA-14 transition road closed for police activity

The California Highway Patrol closed the 5 Freeway between Newhall and Sylmar following a death Friday night.

The agency closed all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway during the investigation.

Officers responded to the area after finding a disabled black SUV in the right lane of the SR-14 transition road. When an officer arrived to help the driver inexplicably ran and jumped off the bridge, according to the CHP.

The driver landed on the road below the bridge and died. Police closed Old Road at Serra Highway and San Fernando Road for the time being to investigate the death.

Officers reopened the 5 Freeway after roughly 30 minutes.