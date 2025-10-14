Heavy flooding on 5 Freeway snarls traffic in San Fernando, Santa Clarita valleys

Flooding on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys caused significant traffic delays on Tuesday morning as a heavy rainstorm hit Southern California.

Sigalerts were issued in two spots for flooding; first on the northbound lanes at Vista Del Lago Road in the Santa Clarita Valley around 3:11 a.m.

More flooding was reported on the southbound lanes at the connector with the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

Images captured in the Santa Clarita Valley showed a massive amount of water pooling on the left side, covering several lanes.

Traffic was snarled as lanes were closed. Multiple vehicles were required to be towed out of the water, officials said.

It wasn't clear when the closed lanes would reopen as of Tuesday morning.