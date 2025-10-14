Watch CBS News
Heavy flooding on 5 Freeway snarls traffic in San Fernando, Santa Clarita valleys

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Flooding on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys caused significant traffic delays on Tuesday morning as a heavy rainstorm hit Southern California.

Sigalerts were issued in two spots for flooding; first on the northbound lanes at Vista Del Lago Road in the Santa Clarita Valley around 3:11 a.m. 

More flooding was reported on the southbound lanes at the connector with the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

Images captured in the Santa Clarita Valley showed a massive amount of water pooling on the left side, covering several lanes.

Traffic was snarled as lanes were closed. Multiple vehicles were required to be towed out of the water, officials said. 

It wasn't clear when the closed lanes would reopen as of Tuesday morning.

