Watch CBS News
Local News

About 10 injured after crash on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

As many as 10 people, including children, were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to an area just south of Sheldon Street in Sun Valley at about 1:25 a.m. after reports that the driver of an unspecified vehicle had crashed into a center median, overturning the vehicle and ejecting multiple passengers.

The CHP said as many as 10 required medical assistance. It's unclear what the split is among adults and children of that group.

Multiple people required transportation to a local hospital, but it's not yet clear how many and what the extent of their injuries was.

The CHP did not immediately state whether it's believed that all victims were inside the same vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue