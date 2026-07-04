About 10 injured after crash on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

As many as 10 people, including children, were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to an area just south of Sheldon Street in Sun Valley at about 1:25 a.m. after reports that the driver of an unspecified vehicle had crashed into a center median, overturning the vehicle and ejecting multiple passengers.

The CHP said as many as 10 required medical assistance. It's unclear what the split is among adults and children of that group.

Multiple people required transportation to a local hospital, but it's not yet clear how many and what the extent of their injuries was.

The CHP did not immediately state whether it's believed that all victims were inside the same vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.