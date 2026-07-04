5 Dodgers, including Ohtani and Freeman named to All-Star Game; Angels' Mike Trout selected for 12th time

As the United States celebrated 250 years on Saturday, the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game starters were announced, with five Los Angeles Dodgers, including superstar Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout earning spots in the Midsummer Classic.

Shohei Ohtani greets former teammate Mike Trout prior to an exhibition baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Ohtani, who received the most votes amongst all MLB players, was an automatic selection as a starter. It's his sixth All-Star selection and third as a Dodger.

He'll be joined by teammates Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It's Freeman's 10th All-Star selection, Muncy's third, Yamamoto's second and a first for Pages.

Each has been instrumental in the Dodgers' double-digit lead over their National League West opponents as they seek their third consecutive World Series championship.

On the other side of the diamond, the Halos will send a familiar face in outfielder Mike Trout, who was voted in as the starting center fielder for the American League. He's in the midst of a bounce-back campaign after several injury-plagued years, currently sitting at a .234 batting average with 17 homers, 36 runs driven in and seven stolen bases.

It's Trout's first All-Star Game selection since 2023. Before that, he was picked for 11 of 12 games starting in his rookie season of 2012.

The full list of All-Star Game selections, including reserves and pitching staffs, features a slew of first-timers and veterans alike. This year's "Legend Pick," a selection from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, is Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. Last year, the selection went to Clayton Kershaw, marking his 11th All-Star Game.

The game is scheduled for July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and marks the 96th version of the Midsummer Classic. The rosters, as of July 4, are as follows:

Shohei Ohtani reacts with Freddie Freeman after the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

National League All-Stars

Starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (First selection)

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (Tenth selection)

Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Braves (Fourth selection)

Third Base: Max Muncy, Dodgers (Third selection)

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Washington Naitonals (Second selection)

Outfield: Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies (First selection)

Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Mets (Fifth selection)

Outfield: Andy Pages, Dodgers (First selection)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (Sixth selection)

Pitchers

Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds (First selection)

Jhoan Duran, Phillies (First selection)

Raisel Iglesias, Braves (First selection)

Max Meyer, Miami Marlins (First selection)

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres (Second selection)

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers (Second selection)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks (First selection)

Chris Sale, Braves (Tenth selection)

Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies (Second selection)

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (Third selection)

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants (Third selection)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (Second selection)

Reserves

Catcher: Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies (Second selection)

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers (Third selection)

First Base: Matt Olson, Braves (Fourth selection)

First Base: Sal Stewart, Reds (First selection)

First Base: Bryce Harper, Phillies (Ninth selection)

Second Base: Luis Arraez, Giants (Fourth selection)

Shortstop: Otto Lopez, Marlins (First selection)

Outfield: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (Third selection)

Outfield: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs (Second selection)

Outfield: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals (First selection)

Outfield: James Wood, Nationals (Second selection)

Designated Hitter: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (Fourth selection)

Mike Trout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday, June 29, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Eric Hiller/MLB Photos via Getty Images

American League All-Stars

Starters

Shea Langeliers, Athletics (First selection)

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (Sixth selection)

Second Base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (First selection)

Third Base: Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays (Second selection)

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (Third selection)

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (12th selection)

Outfield: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Third selection)

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (Eighth selection)

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (Fourth selection)

Pitchers

Bryan Baker, Rays (First selection)

Dylan Cease, Blue Jays (First selection)

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox (Ninth selection)

Jacob Latz, Texas Rangers (First selection)

Parker Messick, Cleveland Guardians (First selection)

Drew Rasmussen, Rays (Second selection)

Joe Ryan, Twins (Second selection)

Cam Schlittler, Yankees (First selection)

Cade Smith, Guardians (First selection)

Ranger Suarez, Red Sox (Second selection)

Louis Varland, Blue Jays (First selection)

Michael Wacha, Royals (Second selection)

Reserves