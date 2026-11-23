The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested five men accused of a string of burglaries at local farms this month.

Detectives started tracking 35-year-old Oxnard resident Jose Puga after farmworkers reported the vehicle burglaries on Nov. 16. The sheriff's office said Puga has an extensive criminal history that includes violent offenses and is a documented gang member. Investigators also tied him to a theft in Santa Barbara County.

Working with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, investigators tracked Puga to his home in Oxnard and served a search warrant on Nov. 20.

Detectives said they arrested Puga and several other people at the home, including Enrique Lomeli, a documented gang member who tried to run away when detectives arrived. Deputies said they also arrested:

Fillmore resident Alejandro Silva, 33,

Oxnard resident Alfonso Rodriguez, 41,

Oxnard resident Richard Gonzalez, 36,

Deputies found debit cards, mail, shaved keys, a stolen vehicle and other burglary tools while searching Puga's home. He was booked with seven counts of identity theft, burglary of a vehicle and petty theft with a prior conviction.

"Targeting farmworkers and stealing from individuals who work hard to support their families will not be tolerated," deputies wrote in their news release. "These are not victimless crimes. They disrupt livelihoods, create financial hardships, and take advantage of people who are simply trying to earn an honest living."