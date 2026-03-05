49-year-old man arrested for allegedly peeping on UC Riverside students

Police arrested a 49-year-old man accused of peeping on people, including two UC Riverside students.

Roberto Clemente Rincon, 49, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for several crimes but was released on bail in February.

His next court date is scheduled for May 13.

The Riverside Police Department began investigating Rincon on Feb. 2 after receiving a report of a peeping-tom case in a residential neighborhood near Watkins Avenue and the 215 Freeway. During their investigation, officers learned that similar reports had been filed by young women at UC Riverside in November 2025.

Roberto Clemente Rincon is accused of peeping into several people's homes in Riverside. Riverside Police Department

Investigators said Rincon would park his car in the victim's neighborhood and approach their homes at night before looking through their windows.

Officers said they found video footage showing Rincon committing the acts.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. They asked anyone who recognizes Rincon to contact Detective Steven Espinosa at (951) 897-5866 or via email, Sespinosa@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the Riverside Police Department's "Atlas 1" mobile app using the "Send a Message" feature.

The app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.