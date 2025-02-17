Hundreds of community members gather for 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles

Community members and local leaders gathered in South Los Angeles to celebrate the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade, originally set to place in January, was postponed due to the wildfires that burned across the Los Angeles area.

The postponed 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade was held in South Los Angeles with hundreds of community members in attendance. KCAL News

It is held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is known by organizers as the "world's largest and longest-running life celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King." This year's theme was Peace and Unity, Let it Start with Us.

"It is always an opportunity to renew our commitment to our community and especially to heal in these times right now," Mayor Karen Bass said at a breakfast held before the parade.

The parade was led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who served as this year's grand marshal. The event also featured several local leaders including Mayor Bass, Rep. Maxine Waters, DA Nathan Hochman, Supervisor Holly Mitchell and more. KCAL News Sports Anchor Jim Hill was also in attendance.

Marching bands, floats, equestrians and other live performers made their way down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard, before heading south on Vernon Avenue. Hundreds of spectators lined the streets watching the parade.