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405 Freeway's southbound lanes closed in Los Angeles after brush fire reported

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday night after a brush fire broke out, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 6:27 p.m. on a one-quarter of an acre of grass burning north of Burbank Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin.

A Sigalert was then issued, and the CHP confirmed all southbound lanes were closed at Burbank Boulevard.

No injuries or threats to structures were reported.

The closure caused a massive traffic backup. Aerial images showed drivers stuck on the freeway, with some driving across shoulders and over curbs to get to nearby off-ramps.

It's not yet clear how long the closure will last.

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