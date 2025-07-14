405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass closed overnight for pavement project

Overnight roadwork begins on 405 Freeway, expected to last through week

Every night this week, up to two lanes on each side of the 405 Freeway will be closed through the Sepulveda Pass.

The California Department of Transportation will begin the nightly closures at 9 p.m. each night from Monday through Saturday.

The freeway will reopen at 6 a.m. every morning.

Between Monday and Friday, motorists can expect up to two lanes of the northbound and southbound sides between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive to be closed.

On Saturday, only two lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive will be closed. Caltrans said they will try to keep delays capped at 15 minutes

The construction is part of a $143.7 million Caltrans project that covers roughly 10 miles of the freeway between Van Nuys and Westwood. It aims at enhancing safety and improving mobility between West Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. Crews plan on fixing two overhead sign structures, 98 sign panel replacements, upgrading 6,400 feet of guardrails and upgrading 10 curb ramps.

Caltrans expects to finish the entire project by Winter 2028 or 2029.

The work schedule is subject to weather and operational reasons. Residents and businesses near the construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust.