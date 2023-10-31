Watch CBS News
40-year-old bicyclist killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Valley Glen

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking help identifying a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 40-year-old bicyclist in Valley Glen on Monday. 

Officers were dispatched to the area near Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street at around 11:40 p.m. after learning that a man was down in the street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department. 

During their preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, who has not yet been identified, was riding southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard when a car driving in the same direction struck him. 

The car did not stop, instead driving from the scene and leaving the rider in the road. 

Police believe the victim was homeless. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Witnesses told police that the victim was dragged underneath the car from Van Nuys Boulevard to Burbank Boulevard before he fell from underneath at Hatteras Street. 

Anyone with information on the collision, or who was driving in the area at the same time, is asked to contact investigators at (818) 644-8028. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 8:58 PM PDT

