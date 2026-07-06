Authorities increase reward to $85K for information regarding 2016 shooting of 4-year-old boy in Altadena

Los Angeles County officials have increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Salvador Esparza in Altadena in 2016.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and members of Esparza's family announced on Monday that the reward has been increased to $85,000. This is the fifth time the reward has been increased.

According to police, Esparza was gunned down on the evening of July 5, 2016, during a gang-related shooting in the 300 block of West Figueroa Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Officials and family gathered to mark 10 years since Esparza was killed in front of an Altadena home.

"For nearly a decade, this family has lived with unanswered questions and unimaginable grief," Barger said. "No family should have to wait this long for justice."

According to police, Esparza was gunned down on the evening of July 5, 2016, during a gang-related shooting in the 300 block of West Figueroa Drive. Luna said around 10:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was being chased through a property in the area when the suspects opened fire and struck the man in the leg. Investigators said the gunman fired at least 13 rounds and one of them struck Esparza, who was standing near the doorway of his home.

"He was not the intended target," Luna said. "He was an innocent 4-year-old boy whose life was stolen by an act of senseless violence."

The man, who was a family friend not related to the child and Esparza were both taken to nearby hospitals. Esparza was later pronounced dead.

Luna urged anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting or the suspects to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece that finally brings this case to resolution," Luna said.

The case is being investigated by the LA County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500. Individuals can also remain anonymous by calling Los Angeles-Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.