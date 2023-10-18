4 women killed in Malibu crash believed to be Pepperdine University students, officials say

The four women hit and killed by a car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu are believed to be Pepperdine University students, school officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Pepperdine University released the following statement Wednesday morning:

After receiving the tragic news of a fatal accident near the Malibu campus last night, Pepperdine University has reason to believe the four individuals who were killed on Pacific Coast Highway were Seaver College students.

The University is in contact with authorities and will assist with the notifications of family members when appropriate. Our community has experienced a tremendous loss and encourages everyone to prioritize their health and well-being.

The driver involved the crash that struck the four women was arrested, police said.

According to investigators, the driver lost control of his BMW and plowed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and hitting four women, who were standing on the side of the road.

The sheriff's department confirmed the deaths and said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Two other victims were taken to a hospital in an unknown conditions. Pacific Coast Highway is still closed from Carbon Canyon to Las Flores Canyon in both directions as the investigation continues. It is unknown how long the road will be shutdown for.

Anyone who has information related to this crash was asked to call the traffic investigations office at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.