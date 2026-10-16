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4 tons copper wire seized downtown LA, 2 arrested for infrastructure vandalism

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Two people were arrested and around four tons of copper wire were seized in downtown Los Angeles as part of a statewide effort to curb copper theft, the attorney general said.

In a joint operation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department recovered approximately 3,000 feet of stolen telecommunications wire valued at $102,000.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said California has seen an increase in copper wire theft, causing telecommunications and utility outages, impacting business and agricultural operations, while threatening public safety.

"Copper theft has a steep price, and we are ensuring that the criminals behind it are the ones who pay it, not our communities," Bonta said in a news release.

California Assembly Bill 476 was signed into law in October 2025, cracking down on copper wire and metal theft. The bill enhances reporting requirements by mandating junk dealers and recyclers to collect detailed records of the seller's identity and lawful ownership.

It also expands restrictions on the possession of scrap metal and increases penalties for stealing copper wire.

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Copper wire was seized downtown Los Angeles, and two people were arrested for vandalism. California Department of Justice

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