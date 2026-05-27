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2 kids and 2 adults shot to death in North Hills neighborhood

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were shot to death in a North Hills neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Londelius Street in North Hills just before 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four victims, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAFD. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victims were two adults and two kids. Officers said they are not searching for a suspect. 

Aerial footage showed officers cordoning off the area. 

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