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Multi-vehicle crash in San Gabriel Valley leaves 4 people injured

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A multi-vehicle crash in Covina on Wednesday morning left at least four people injured.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it dispatched crews at 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving five vehicles near the intersection of Cypress Street and Hollenback Avenue.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but details about their injuries are unknown. Aerial footage from the scene showed several wrecked cars and debris in the roadway.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by authorities.

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