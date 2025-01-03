Watch CBS News
4 people injured after multi-vehicle crash involving Metro bus in Van Nuys

By Chelsea Hylton

Four people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Metro bus in Van Nuys Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Raymer Street. Police said three vehicles and a Metro bus were involved.

Four people were injured during a multi-vehicle crash involving a Metro bus in Van Nuys.  KCAL News

One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition, another person was transported with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

There were about 30 people on the bus and only the driver was injured.

South Sepulveda Boulevard will be closed while police work to clear the roadway.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. 

